Formby Golf Club Course Review - Formby is predominantly a links, but the presence of mature pines and heather gives a hint of the heath

Green Fee Range: £70-£155

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,725 Yards

Visitor Times: Tee times are available most days except Saturday until after 15:30. There are member times reserved every day, but also some visitor times available.

Website: www.formbygolfclub.co.uk

Significant Changes

New championship tees on the 3rd and 9th

Founded in 1884, the original course at Formby was redesigned by Willie Park at the start of the 20th century.

A plan of the course from 1912 still hangs in the attractive and historic clubhouse, alongside a 1994 plan showing various alterations by the likes of James Braid, Hawtree & Taylor and Donald Steel.

Formby is a unique course. Predominantly it’s a links with fast-running fairways, deep bunkers and firm greens.

But with some holes playing past mature pines over heather-lined fairways, a golfer could be forgiven for thinking they were playing a heathland course.

The persistent breeze, however, provides a reminder the sea is just a few sand hills away. In any sort of wind, Formby becomes a very testing layout.

Accuracy from the tee is crucial, as straying off line will invariably result in a hack out of one of the treacherous pot bunkers or a sideways knock from the trees.

Around the greens, a full arsenal of chips and pitches is required. Sometimes the low, linksy, runner is the shot of choice, but in other places, elevated greens demand a more lofted approach. In 2009, Formby was venue for the Amateur Championship won by Italy’s Matteo Manassero.

Formby Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Historic club with an attractive, memorable golf course. With the pines framing fairways and greens, this is arguably the most attractive course in the north west