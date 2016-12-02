Gleneagles Golf Resort King's Course Review - Considered by many to be James Braid's masterpiece, the King's at Gleneagles is one of Scotland's finest inland courses

Gleneagles Golf Resort King’s Course Review

Green Fee Range: £75-£195

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,471 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.gleneagles.com/golf



Significant Changes

An extensive development programme to take the course back to James Braid’s original vision – the fairway cut lines have been returned to the original design, some 40% bigger than in recent years, allowing for the course to be played as Braid intended, through a variety of shots as the conditions dictate – a comprehensive bunker refurbishment programme to apply drainage liners to all bunkers throughout the course, aiding drainage, playability, definition and aesthetics (as the sand line remains visible throughout)

The King’s course on the majestic Gleneagles Estate is widely regarded as the masterpiece of prolific course designer James Braid.

It opened for play in 1919 and has been frequently used for significant competitions. In 1921 a group of American professionals, including Walter Hagen, took on a team from Britain around the layout.

The result was a resounding win for the home side but, more importantly, the event was a forerunner for the Ryder Cup six years later.

The course was also host to the Scottish Open on eight occasions, the most exciting and dramatic of those was in 1992.

It seemed Colin Montgomerie had a home victory sewn up, but Australia’s Peter O’Malley had other ideas. He played the closing five holes in an astonishing seven-under-par to snatch the win.

The King’s course is carved through the pine trees and it rises and falls over springy moorland turf.

It may not be the longest, but with blind shots, humps, hollows and testing greens, this is a course that will only reward precise and considered play.

With dramatic views across the Perthshire Straths, and to Ben Vorlich, the Ochil Hills and the Grampian Mountains, this is a visually captivating setting for golf.

Gleneagles Golf Resort King’s Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Great work done to restore Braid features and enhance playability. A historic and highly enjoyable course