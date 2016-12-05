Hankley Common Golf Club Course Review - The excellent, free-draining turf at Hankley gives a real links-like playing quality and the surfaces are of the very highest standard

Hankley Common Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £105-£120

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,442 Yards

Visitor Times: Throughout the week when times available – not before 14:00 at the weekend

Website: www.hankley.co.uk



Significant Changes

The club has continued to clear substantial areas of woodland opening up views across the course in an attempt to return it to its original state – a new irrigation system throughout the course – during the early part of 2016, four holes on the purple course were extended to bring the full length to 6909 yards; these were holes 7, 8, 12 and 18.

Hankley Common Golf Club Course Review

The original nine-hole course here opened in 1897 and this was augmented 25 years later when James Braid was paid the princely sum of five guineas to extend it to a full 18.

A decade later, the committee hired Harry Colt to add a little more length and change the routing so that the short holes were more evenly spaced.

It now occupies a glorious and quite peaceful expanse of west Surrey heathland, and the course and its surrounding area are classified as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

This area includes a wide variety of trees as well as rare birds such as the Dartford Warbler, and sand lizards.

From the many high points on the course, it’s amazing to view the holes stretching in all directions across the huge swathe of land over which the layout sits.

The fine, free-draining turf has a links-like playing quality and there are several standout holes including the elevated par-3 7th, where you feel you’re standing at the edge of a wilderness, and the remarkably tough closing hole, which calls for a strong drive followed by a long and lofted approach over a deep, wide grass gully.

With a par of 72, the course is kept in very good condition and the welcome and catering in the clubhouse only add to a memorable day out.

Hankley Common Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A mighty fine layout in an incredible setting, Hankley Common is a special place