Hunstanton Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £50-£90

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,741 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day of the week with advance booking. Fourballs are welcome after 9:30 on Tuesdays and after 14:00 on Sundays in the summer. In the winter, early afternoon tee times are available. The remainder of the time it is twoball only.

Website: www.hunstantongolfclub.com



Significant Changes

Two major alterations to the course devised by Martin Hawtree. In January 2015 the 10th hole had the ditch on the left re-routed making the drive more challenging by narrowing the fairway and creating more of a dogleg to the left. A major yet subtle change was made to the 1st tee and 18th green complex over the winter of 2015-16. The first tee was moved 10 yards from the 18th green making a more aesthetically pleasing and safer approach to the 18th with easier viewing of the green from the clubhouse and surrounds.

Hunstanton Golf Club Course Review

The origins of the grand old links at Hunstanton on the north Norfolk coast date back to 1891, although the course has been altered many times since, firstly when James Braid oversaw the addition of 40 new bunkers in 1907.

Hunstanton is a traditional out-and-back links with the holes largely played on either side of a sand dune ridge, which runs through the middle of the layout.

At the far end of the course, the climax of the front nine delivers some of the best holes. The stunning par-3 7th is played to a green nestling in the dunes, protected by a treacherous, sleepered bunker in front.

The 8th and 9th are great risk-and-reward par 5s. The former features a ditch placed cleverly to catch out the longest of drives, while the 9th is played into the prevailing wind. One of these two holes should be reachable in two depending on the direction of the breeze.

There are strong holes on the run for home, but surely the most famous is the well-bunkered par-3 16th.

It was here in the Eastern Counties Foursomes of 1974 that Leicestershire County player Bob Taylor scored three holes-in-one on the same hole on three consecutive days.

The fact he used a 1-iron for one, then a 6-iron for the other two says something about the impact the wind can have on a round at Hunstanton.

Hunstanton Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A brilliant seaside track that’s become even better in recent years