Ladybank Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £25-£75

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,616 Yards

Visitor Times: After 9:30

Website: www.ladybankgolf.co.uk

Significant Changes

Five additional bunkers throughout course

Fife may be best known for its classic links courses, but it’s also home to one of the country’s very best inland tracks. Right in the heart of the county, Ladybank is a wonderful heathland course that has played host to Final Qualifying for the Open Championship on seven occasions.

With tight, tree and heather-lined fairways, the layout offers a solid test of accuracy and patience. There’s a great sense of seclusion out on the course here, as many holes are shielded from one another by the pines and silver birches, although there has been extensive work to remove some of the trees to enhance the heathland feel on the course.

The course began life as a six-hole track designed by Tom Morris, and opened for play in 1879. Six holes became nine in 1910 and it wasn’t until 1961 that the track was extended to 18 holes.

The 1st is a relatively straightforward par 4, but the test begins in earnest on the lengthy 2nd – it’s 587 yards and demands accuracy as well as power. Out-of-bounds waits down the right and trees protect the left side.

The holes at Ladybank face almost every point of the compass, and this means the challenge is slightly different on each one if the breeze is up.

The run for home features some extremely challenging par 4s and there’s no let up until the golfer has putted out on the testing 18th green.

Ladybank Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



If the wind is blowing on the coast, there may be some respite here. A warm welcome is always given here from both staff and members