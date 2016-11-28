Liphook Golf Club Course Review - A beautiful ride through the heather, via some of the finest putting surfaces of any inland course in GB&I

Liphook Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £54-£88

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,301 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday (except Tuesday mornings) – Sunday afternoons and Bank Holidays from April to October

Website: www.liphookgolfclub.com



Significant Changes

Clubhouse refurbishment

Liphook Golf Club Course Review

Arthur Croome designed this beautiful, gently undulating heathland course, which was opened in 1923 and subsequently upgraded by one of his team who went on to greater architectural fame, Tom Simpson.

Both were advocates of the philosophy for a design that is strategic rather than penal, one where all golfers need to think their way round.

Despite its relative lack of length – just 6,301 yards from the very back tees – scoring depends on approaching the greens from the correct angle.

This understated approach also applies to the course’s greatest defence, the greens themselves, which are fast and true with very subtle breaks.

Unusually, the round opens with a par 3, which at around 200 yards sounds a daunting prospect but is played downhill to a bunkerless green with plenty of space on the right.

The 13th is a lovely par 5, which plays first down and then up, crossing a ditch that marks the West Sussex-Hampshire border to a green protected by bunkers and which runs off at the front.

Recent bunker work and heather regeneration has added to the test at this beautiful course that is kept in tip-top order and is a visual treat from start to finish.

Liphook Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A Hampshire heathland classic worthy of far greater nationwide renown