Murcar Links Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £42.50-£105

Medal Tee: Par 71, 6,516 Yards

Visitor Times: Any time except Tuesday 7:00-11:00, Wednesday 12:00-19:00, Saturday 7:00-15:00 and Sunday 7:00-11:00

Website: www.murcarlinks.com

Significant Changes

Re-shaped and revetted all bunkers. Re-contoured the 8th fairway keeping the undulations. Completely re-shaped the greenside bunkers at the 5th. Installation of halfway house/toilets. Introduction of rough management programme.



Murcar is an amazing natural links and, were it not just down the road from Cruden Bay and next to Royal Aberdeen, every self-respecting player would be familiar with the name. Founded in 1909, it’s blessed with all the ingredients of great links golf. Elevated tees lead onto fairways that curl between sand dunes, gorse and heather and the ever-present North Sea breezes only add to its considerable difficulty.

The course really enters its stride with the par-five fourth. At 489 yards, it looks like a serious birdie-fest on the card for any low handicapper but the green is a tricky customer happy to hurt any hap-hazard attack.

Once you’ve hit two long shots past the derelict fishing boat in the rough you’ll need to pitch to the elevated green. Beware the 30-yard run off at the green’s front and the large riveted pot bunker at the bottom left.

Get away with a par and you’re immediately faced with the best hole on the course. At 162 yards, Plateau is an evil little par-three that will make you think twice about which club to pull out the bag. Considered by the members to be a longer version of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, you fire over gorse to a green set into a bankside.

Anything pulled to the left will work its way down the hill, leaving a lob-shot from 20-yards beneath the green. A block to the right is treated with equal disdain by twin bunkers that eat your ball and leave with little chance of an unscathed recovery.

Murcar Links Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Stands up well alongside its two illustrious Aberdonian neighbours