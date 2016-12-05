Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review - Gorse-lined, criss-crossed by burns and pockmarked by perilous pot bunkers, Nairn delivers typical Scottish links golf

Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: £50-£135

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,441 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday – 9:40-16:20, Saturday and Sunday – 11:00-12:20 & 14:00-15:10

Website: www.nairngolfclub.co.uk

Significant Changes

Extensive bunker work – 4th teeing ground extended – re-vamped practice facility – various tree felling to help restore the traditional links course

Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review

The famous links to the west end of the seaside resort of Nairn began life in 1887 when the club’s founder Robert Finlay, later Viscount Finlay, employed Andrew Simpson of Aberdeen to design a course.

The layout was greatly changed by Old Tom Morris and again by James Braid. The latter was the first to break 70 around Nairn, a feat he accomplished in 1901.

Further alterations have taken place over the years including interventions from Ben Sayers and later CK Cotton.

The course was lengthened in preparation for the 1999 Walker Cup. Nairn was also the venue for the 2012 Curtis Cup.

Gorse lined, criss-crossed by burns and pockmarked by pot bunkers, Nairn delivers typical Scottish links golf. It’s an out-and-back layout with the sea visible on every hole.

During the summer months the fairways are fast-running and covered in humps and hollows, patience is required to accept the odd cruel bounce.

The greens can be lightning fast and many have treacherous run-offs, or are protected by testing bunkering. It’s a real thinker’s course, even from the very back tees it’s not particularly long, but careful placement of drives is crucial for success.

The prevailing wind is from the west so it’s generally into the golfer’s face on the way out and behind on the return home.

Nairn Golf Club Championship Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



A stunning links with beautiful views to the Black Isle over the Moray Firth. A testing but fair track