No 41 – Formby

41 FORMBY

Architect: Park

2006 position: 43

Stats: 6,698 yds; par 72; SSS 74

GF: £75-£160

T: 01704 872164

W: formbygolfclub.co.uk



Formby is a unique course as, despite its proximity to the coast, in many places it feels more like an inland track.

Predominantly it is a links with fast-running fairways, deep bunkers and firm greens.

But, winding past mature pines over heather-lined fairways, I kept thinking I was playing a heathland course.

Every so often when the breeze got up however, I was reminded the sea was just a few sand hills away.

My memory of the course focuses on the front nine – the par-5 3rd, the attractive par-3 5th and the par-4 7th, where you play through an avenue of pine trees and up to an elevated green. FB

+ Unique blend of links and heathland; clubhouse full of character

– Slightly weak finish (16,17, 18) when compared to what has gone before



