Notts Golf Club Course Review - Set in a dell to the north of Nottingham, arriving at Notts feels like entering a magical kingdom

Green Fee Range: £55-£95

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,914 Yards

Visitor Times: After 09:00 Monday to Thursday – after 13:30 on Friday and Sunday

Website: www.nottsgolfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

Improved quality of greens with increase in bents and fescues – continued modification of existing bunkers to a heathland appearance.

This larger-than-life, sprawling, undulating heathland/woodland mixture is set in a truly tranquil setting.

It is big in scale, majestic from start to finish, covering a vast acreage which gives the golfer a real feeling of freedom and space, without being too tiring on the legs.

The club and course are widely known as Hollinwell, a variation of the very pretty “holy well” that can be found by the 8th tee, where golfers can enjoy a refreshing drink of water from the natural spring.

It is one of the finest tests in the country, full of variety, working its way across undulating turf that’s lined with gorse and fern, through valleys, up hills and back down again.

It’s all systems go from the start, as the first few holes all invite a big drive, and the course then heads through a more tree-lined section before the 11th takes you up onto higher ground.

The glorious long par-3 13th, played from a wonderfully elevated tee, often calls for a wood, and the closing hole back down to the clubhouse is a real challenge.

Many important events have been staged over the course, and with the addition of two new holes, there is now a route back to the traditional clubhouse from the 7th for those wanting to play a quick nine.

Notts Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Heathland golf at its best, offering a great experience for your green fee. It’s a brilliant course with a fine selection of testing holes and the clubhouse is traditional and welcoming