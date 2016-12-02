Old Head Golf Links Course Review - This spectacular track, comining elements of links and cliff-top golf, has arguably the most dramatic setting of any course in the UK&I

Green Fee Range: €170-€260

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,450 Yards

Visitor Times: Guests are invited throughout the week subject to availability but Old Head is very much a private members course with limited outside play and prior booking is essential

Website: www.oldhead.com



Significant Changes

New tee complex for the 12th hole in order to take advantage of arguably one of the most stunning and daunting tee shots anywhere on the course – reconstruction of the oceanside par-3 16th green and surround, the green was regraded to pitch from front to back with a subtle tier towards the back and the surround was softened and reshaped with 7 new bunkers.

Old Head is an amazing links/clifftop hybrid that basks out on a peninsular on the coast of County Cork.

It would be no exaggeration to say that it is blessed with the most dramatic location of any course in the Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses rankings. Indeed, there is not a course in the whole of the UK or Ireland with more of a wow factor.

Following a gentle shoulder-opener at the 1st, the jaw drops for the first time on the 2nd tee, with a dogleg left that hugs the clifftop.

From then on, the course offers a rollercoaster ride up, down, over and along the promontory. In places, the cliffs rise to 300ft above the sea, but despite the undulations, the walking is never hard and the golfer will constantly be drawn forward to see what is waiting in store.

The 12th is not just one of the most memorable holes here, it is one of the most memorable in golf. From a thrilling tee cut into the vertiginous cliffs you play uphill to a hidden fairway, before a tightrope walk to the green, which is perched precariously 150ft above the Atlantic.

The closing stretch is almost as captivating, and with the on-site accommodation and spa, Old Head has the lot.

Old Head Golf Links Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

It may be on the pricey side but it is well worth it for an all-round incredible golfing experience