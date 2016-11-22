Parkstone Golf Club Course Review - This beautiful heathland course between Bournemouth and Poole has taken major strides over the last few years

Parkstone Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £65-£90

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,282 Yards

Visitor Times: Spaces available every day, times vary depending on Club activities

Website: www.parkstonegolfclub.com



Significant Changes

Complete re-model of 2nd and 14th holes, re-model of 13th mounding and bunkers, new pathway on 12th and significant drainage works on 1st hole

Parkstone Golf Club Course Review

It is encouraging to see some of our older and more established clubs upping their game by making significant improvements.

Willie Park Junior designed the original course here in 1909, and James Braid made substantial modifications in 1937, which are now being refined and remodelled.

The beckoning view from the patio outside the clubhouse is a magnet to the 1st tee, and throughout the round there are different and stimulating challenges, which appeal both strategically and visually.

There are several thrilling tee shots, such as those at the 3rd where you play from a causeway that crosses water, the elevated tees at the 8th and 12th, and at the lovely par-3 18th over a valley towards the clubhouse.

The five excellent short holes are balanced perfectly by five very varied par 5s, each of which is progressively longer than the last.

Much work has been done under the masterful supervision of Martin Hawtree, and more will be completed soon.

Restricted in terms of lengthening by the slopes and its boundaries, the focus of this has been to make the bunkers more consistent, visible and relevant, with green complexes upgraded to match, tree clearance to promote light and air movement, and heather regeneration.What was already a most attractive course continues to improve and impress.

Parkstone Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

For us, Parkstone is the best of Bournemouth’s big three in a closely-fought contest