Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links Course Review - One of Bernhard Langer's earliest designs, this links has been constantly improved

Green Fee Range €55-€125

Medal Tee – Par 71 – 6,514 Metres

Visitor Times Tee times available every day

Website: www.portmarnock.com



Significant Changes

€1,000,000 invested in course upgrade including; new grass pathways, renovated bunkers, new short game area, starter’s hut, irrigation system and course signage.

€9,000,000 invested in hotel refurbishment including; car park and entrance, bedrooms, spa, restaurants and public areas.

Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links Course Review

Situated next door to the far older and more celebrated 27 holes at Portmarnock, this challenging links belies its youth and is blessed with arguably more dramatic dunes than its neighbour.

There are elevated tees and greens, doglegs, and plenty of well-placed bunkers. Despite the occasional blind shot, there are no tricks and what you see is what you get on this fair test of golf.

The greens often have run-off areas so hitting the correct length for your approach is key. The opening seven holes are slightly more inland and the course really takes off from the 8th, a dogleg left out towards the beach.

The next is a lovely short hole, which doesn’t need sand, and the closing four holes provide an excellent and exciting climax with the final green in a beautifully natural setting tucked into the dunes.

The accompanying hotel makes for a great golfing base along a coastline rich with fine golf, and there are very attractive rates for groups and during the off-season. Along with much of Ireland, the resort has suffered economically in recent years.

Now under new ownership, it will benefit from further investment and modification, and the course looks set to continue in the right direction after a €1,000,000 investment.

Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

This modern links offers great fun and value for money