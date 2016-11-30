Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review - Set amid towering dunes, this Pat Ruddy design will live vividly in the memory

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review

Green Fee Range: €55-€75

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,345 Yards

Visitor Times: 7 days a week from 1st March to 31st October (main playing season)

Website: www.rosapenna.ie



Significant Changes

Remodelled green complexes on 12, 13, 14 and 18

New tee complex on the par-4 5th hole

New bunker complexes on the 1st, 5th, 8th and 13th

Filled in a greenside bunker on the 1st and 9th

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review

This Pat Ruddy design opened for play in 2003 and made an early entry into the Top 100. The course could not have a more appropriate name, running as it does through some glorious and towering dunes.

With such a magnificent setting, especially at a golfing resort, it would have been easy for the architect to allow golfers to revel in their surroundings.

However, Ruddy has provided a consistently strong and challenging set of 18 very individual holes – all good and with some absolute crackers.

Somewhat unusually for a new course, there is just the one starting point, but this means that once you are away you can completely lose yourself – not to mention a few balls.

There are plenty of elevated tees and greens, marram-shrouded mounds and the most photogenic views over the bay and mountains beyond.

Maintained in fine order, especially so in winter, it is as enjoyable as it is tough, as stimulating as it is challenging.

Along with the historic and upgraded Old Tom Morris course, the potential for more holes on the neighbouring land, and an excellent golf hotel with friendly service, Rosapenna is deservedly continuing to grow in reputation as one of the very finest golfing destinations.

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort Sandy Hills Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A dramatic setting and a distinctly memorable layout. Nearly every hole is unique and the surrounding views are incredibly striking