Royal Aberdeen Golf Club Balgownie Course Review

Green Fee Range: £86-£172

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,537 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday & Wednesday – 10:00-11:30 & 14:00-15:30, Tuesday & Thursday – 11:00-12:00 & 14:00-15:30, Friday – 10:00-11:00 & 14:30-15:30, Weekends – after 15:30

Website: www.royalaberdeengolf.com



Significant Changes

Changes to holes 3, 4, 5 and 12

The 2014 Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen gave armchair fans a sight of one of Scotland’s finest links courses.

The layout at Royal Aberdeen, over the Balgownie Links just north of Aberdeen, proved a suitable test for the world’s best golfers and Justin Rose emerged as a fantastic champion.

Archie and Robert Simpson from Carnoustie designed the first layout at Balgownie, before James Braid advised on alterations to the greens and bunkering in 1925. Hawtree is currently engaged as club architects.

The front nine at Royal Aberdeen delivers links golf at its very best. The 1st strikes out from directly in front of the clubhouse, straight towards the North Sea and a flag seemingly perched right on the shoreline.

The layout then turns into the dunes, following the coastline to the turn. There’s an eclectic selection of holes that demand power, precision or both.

The course moves slightly inland as the run for home commences. Into the wind, the back nine can be extremely challenging.

The stretch of long par 4s from the 13th to the 16th is particularly tough. Each of them requires two fine shots if a player is to reach in regulation.

Set over rugged and natural coastal terrain and always maintained in superb condition, Royal Aberdeen is a classic links that’s a joy to play.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club Balgownie Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Traditional links golf that will test the very best. Regardless of the conditions, this demanding but rewarding game of two halves is always an absolute treat