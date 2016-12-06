Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course Review - The championship course in the famous golfing town just north of the Dornoch Firth, where the game has been played for 400 years, is as natural a links as you will find anywhere

Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: £70-£145

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,626 Yards

Visitor Times: Welcome at all times

Website: www.royaldornoch.com

The course at Royal Dornoch is simply meant to be. There’s no layout on earth that has a more natural feel than this incredible northern links.

Dornoch is a true golfing town and there isn’t a hint of stuffiness to be found at the 137-year-old club, where visitors from all over the world are welcomed warmly throughout the year.

Old Tom Morris extended the original nine-holer to 18 in 1886, introducing the plateued, upturned-saucer greens for which the course is famed, with none more pronounced than on the devilish par-3 2nd.

The views around Dornoch are stunning. Whether you look up the striking coastline to the north, inland to the mountains or out along the silvery beaches that bound the course, the vistas are captivating.

Many a local will deliberately play short here, rather than risk missing the green either side with the resulting shenanigans that often entails.

The layout forges out from the town, skirting gorse-covered sand hills. That gorse provides a persistent threat while sloping fairways and undulating greens with devilish run-offs add to the challenge.

The track climbs to the top of the old dunes and back down to the coast before turning for home and into the prevailing winds.

The run in is fabulous, from the bunkerless 14th – Foxy – with its rascally plateau green, to the dogleg 17th where you must decide whether to play short from the tee, or to fire over the marker pole into the unknown.

Royal Dornoch delivers a selection of highly individual and unadulterated golf holes flowing across the most exquisite playing surfaces. This is golf in its purest form.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club Championship Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

If a trip to any course constitutes a pilgrimage, Dornoch is that place