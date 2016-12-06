Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review - Royal Liverpool, or Hoylake to its many friends, returned to The Open Championship roster a decade ago and has produced two mighty champions in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £90-£215

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,907 Yards

Visitor Times: Members have exclusive rights to the tee at set times – Thursday is Ladies’ Day and visitors can only be accommodated after 14:30 – play at weekends is not normally allowed – the Club may insist on 2-ball or 3-ball play

Website: www.royal-liverpool-golf.com

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review

The mighty links at Hoylake by the Dee estuary on The Wirral, where the first Amateur Championship was staged in 1885, took Open Championship centre stage again this summer after a successful return to the rota in 2006, the year Tiger claimed the title over a parched links landscape shortly after the death of his father, Earl.

Rory’s victory this year was played out in very different conditions, over much greener terrain with more significant rough to negotiate.

The tireless work of course manager, Craig Gilholm, and his team had left Royal Liverpool in superb condition, and The R&A eulogising as to the quality of the playing surfaces presented to the world’s best golfers.

Changes to the course that had taken place prior to our previous rankings in 2012 had bedded in imperceptibly, with some of the most significant alterations being those to the 17th green complex (played as the 1st hole in The Open) to make the approach just a little more manageable on what can be a fearsome hole into the breeze.

This is a venerable links of contrasting landscapes, starting and finishing over flatter ground visible from the clubhouse, before playing its way out to a memorable mid-round stretch closer to the estuary.

Much like Birkdale, the par 3s are particularly impressive, from the much-photographed 11th – Alps – along the estuary, to the shorter 15th, where a narrow green and five deep pot bunkers pose a test of accuracy rather than length.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



A supreme test of golf and a clubhouse packed with history