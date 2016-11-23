Royal North Devon Golf Club Course Review - A unique old-school links where you get a sense of the game's history

Royal North Devon Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £35-£65

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,682 Yards

Visitor Times: Sunday to Friday after 9:30, Saturday after 14:00

Website: www.royalnorthdevongolfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

Ladies changing facilities upgraded

Museum revamped

Founded in 1864, Royal North Devon (RND) is the oldest course in England. Set on a flat coastal plain at the edge of Westward Ho! it’s one of the country’s most natural layouts.

Covered in sea rushes and grazed upon by sheep and wild horses, it can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links.

Although RND appears to be flat there are many undulations and run-offs to deceive and perplex. It’s often difficult to see where you’re trying to go from the tee and, on a number of occasions, the only option is to trust your swing and commit.

This is epitomised by the tee shot on the 4th hole, ‘Cape’. Here you have to make a long carry over a huge sleepered bunker, and failure to do so could mean a ruined scorecard.

In general, there’s plenty of space off the tee, but things tighten up on the 10th and 11th holes where you really have to find a precise drive.

The greens are firm and true and they feature a number of difficult slopes and collection areas. It’s not surprising that members at RND tend to have good short games.

The clubhouse is evidence of the club’s rich history. Packed with golfing memorabilia, there are few better places to enjoy a post-round tipple.

Royal North Devon Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Some superb holes as you play parallel to the coast for a stretch after making your way out, then some holes with a real difference as you get in among the sea rushes on the back nine