Royal Portrush Golf Club Dunluce Course Review

Green Fee Range: £60-£190

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,658 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday – After 14:00, Tuesday and Thursday – 09:40-11:50 & after 14:00, Wednesday and Friday – 09:40-11:50, Saturday – After 15:00, Sunday – 10:30-11:50 & after 14:00

Website: www.royalportrushgolfclub.com

Significant Changes

The course is being prepared for the 2019 Open Championship with two new closing holes being built

Royal Portrush has certainly been one of the most talked-about courses during our current assessing period – perfectly understandable as it’s not every day that a golf course is awarded an Open Championship return.

The R&A has confirmed that the 2019 tournament will be played at the course for the first time in 68 years.

Many changes and improvements must take place between now and then, so the venue can satisfy the demands of a modern Open Championship, but let’s not forget that Harry Colt’s 1929 Dunluce layout is already rightly regarded as one of the finest links in the land.

It is a course of wonderful variety and many changes in elevation, set among giant sandhills on the North Antrim Causeway Coast, with one of the most-photographed holes in golf – the dogleg-right 5th.

The green, perched perilously close to out of bounds above the beach, offers views up the coast to the imposing ruins of Dunluce Castle, from which the links takes its name.

The par-3 14th – Calamity – offers a stern test at one of the highest points of the links, looking out over the sister Valley course.

It is a fearsome 210-yarder where anything right is in serious trouble. The course then heads back down via a 15th hole that will once again become the most steeply downhill on the Open rota in a few years’ time.

Many regard the Dunluce as one of Harry Colt’s finest hours, a masterpiece of design, which demands skilful shot making and strategy, and asks all the right questions of your golf game.

Royal Portrush Golf Club Dunluce Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Always a great test, we await the 2019 Open changes with bated breath