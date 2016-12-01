Royal St David's Golf Club Course Review - Wales' premier links course is set over ideal coastal terrain and features a particularly demanding last five holes

Royal St David’s Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £40-£75

Medal Tee: Par 69 – 6,403 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day – the on-line booking system is available for whenever there is no competition in place

Website: www.royalstdavids.co.uk



Significant Changes

Numerous changes and improvements have been made to the course over the last couple of years, with the focus on enhancing the golfer’s experience through maintenance of the Championship links and significant improvements to the overall presentation. Following an incredibly wet winter (15/16) with the course forced to close for a long period due to flooding, it is now back on track.

This premier Welsh links at Harlech on the West coast owes its Royal patronage to HRH The Prince of Wales – later Edward VIII – who was captain in 1934.

It plays over essentially flat linksland between a tall dune ridge on the coastal side and an imposing 13th-century castle on the town side, underneath which the course sets out over a front nine that slowly builds towards a splendid back nine.

The par-3 4th, with its raised green, stands out early on, while the back-to-back par 5s on the 7th and 8th represent the links’ full quota of three-shotters.

The pace quickens as the course begins to skirt the dune ridge more closely on the 9th, with a string of magical back-nine moments following in its wake, from the semi-blind 220-yard 14th, to the stirring 15th.

The viewing steps behind the 16th provide both a rare glimpse of the sea and an elevated view of a seemingly modest par 4, where clusters of pot bunkers up at the green add to the test.

Overall, this is a links that places strong demands on good positional play and willing acceptance of the odd rogue bounce.

The club has recently embarked on an extensive improvement programme that has already seen a new front bunker on 17, and much clearing work to strip back some of the bramble, blackthorn and gorse, so it may look very different next time you visit.

Royal St David’s Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Always conscientiously maintained and good value for money