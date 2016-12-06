Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review - The historic and delightfully old-fashioned links dates back to 1878, although it was another decade before it became a full 18-hole course

Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee Range £195-£230

Medal Tee – Par 71 – 6,641 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – 9:00-10:30 and 14:30-16:00

Website: www.royaltroon.co.uk



Significant Changes

As preparation for the 2016 Open Championship, a number of bunkers were changed or moved, a couple of new tees were built, and at the 15th, the tee was moved to the left to re-create a straight hole as it was originally designed.

The famous old links on the Ayrshire coast started out as a six-holer in the late 1870s, with the extension to 18, under the supervision of George Strath, completed in 1888.

The Open Championship first hit town in 1923, since when it has hosted a further seven, with the next instalment due in 2016.

Depending on the strength and direction of the wind, the Old course can be a serious challenge, and golfers usually need to make their scores heading out with the prevailing wind, as the return journey is testing enough even in calm conditions.

A decade ago, Todd Hamilton and his hybrid club outlasted Ernie Els in extra time. Since then, as with all Open rota courses, the links has undergone a number of improvements to better challenge the skills of the modern tour pro.

Among the changes implemented by Martin Ebert are a new dune system beyond the 9th green to improve the visuals; the reintroduction of a classic Dr Alister MacKenzie bunker in the ridge players drive over on the 10th; and a major reworking of the demanding 15th.

A new left-hand tee – close to where it was for Troon’s first Open 91 years ago – has been introduced, prompting a realignment of the fairway through a gentle valley up towards the green.

Golfers everywhere will be delighted that the 8th hole – the world-renowned Postage Stamp –will remain the shortest on the rota. But as many will testify, it’s most definitely not the easiest.

Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



Raised its game brilliantly for the 2016 Open Championship. Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson’s epic battle will surely attract people to the Ayrshire links