Royal West Norfolk Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £50-£120

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,478 Yards

Visitor Times: Weekdays, excluding Bank Holidays

Website: www.rwngc.org



Significant Changes

Cross bunker on 17th changed to two pot bunkers

Royal West Norfolk, or Brancaster Golf Club, was founded in 1892 and the original course layout by Holcombe Ingleby has been little altered over the past 120 years.

History is a great feature at Brancaster and, as a result, this is a course and club of true character. The course’s individual charm is evident from the outset.

Stepping out of the fabulous old clubhouse, the golfer must cross a section of the beach to reach the 1st tee.

Out on the links, in the shelter of the sand dunes, there’s a great feeling of tranquillity to be found and this is a venue where pure golfing escapism is possible.

Brancaster is a natural, out-and-back links course delivering an excellent test of seaside golf. The prevailing wind assists on the front nine and hurts on the run for home.

There’s great variety to be found on this layout, and some uniquely memorable holes, from the short par-3 4th, with its raised sleepered green, to the 8th and 9th holes, where the marshland becomes flooded at high tide.

With its sleepered bunkers, elevated greens, salt marshes and sand dunes, Royal West Norfolk provides a golfing experience like no other.

Royal West Norfolk Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The club and course is unlike any other with a character all of its own