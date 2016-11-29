Saunton Golf Club West Course Review - Some highly memorable holes played over distinctive rolling terrain, through and around striking dunes

Saunton Golf Club West Course Review

Green Fee Range: £30-£90

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,187 Yards

Visitor Times: From 09:30 every day

Website: www.sauntongolf.co.uk



Significant Changes

None, but significant changes during winter 16/17

Saunton Golf Club West Course Review

In 1935 the members at Saunton decided they required a second course, so Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design.

The new course was built, but when the Second World War started in 1939 it was occupied by the military and used for training.

The West course was re-designed by Frank Pennink, but it didn’t re-open until 1973. In the late 1980s all of the greens were re-laid and 30 new bunkers added.

This is an undulating links with many of the holes set between the dunes. Cross-ditches, grassy mounds and hollows, clever bunkering and raised greens combine to produce an excellent challenge.

It’s a course demanding a good strategic approach and accurate ball-striking, particularly when the fairways become firm and fast through the summer.

This is a real thinker’s track with some tricky dogleg holes to negotiate and a fine selection of par 3s, four of the five measuring over 190 yards.

Some tees are raised to offer good views of the surrounding countryside, while a number of greens are set into the dunes, adding to the visual appeal of the layout.

Saunton is a friendly and welcoming club, and the clubhouse has been recently refurbished, which is a comfortable and stylish location for a post-round debrief.

Saunton Golf Club West Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The perfect compliment to Saunton’s East course. A great 36 hole club