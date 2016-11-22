Sherwood Forest Golf Club Review - A strong Colt/Braid pedigree defines this excellent heathland test a few miles north of Nottingham

Sherwood Forest Golf Club Review

Green Fee Range: £37.50-£75

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,685 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday excluding Bank Holidays – after 9:00 (Tuesday 12:00)

Website: www.sherwoodforestgolfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

New driving range and short game practice area

Sherwood Forest to the east of Mansfield has long been one of Nottinghamshire’s premier clubs, but in recent year’s this fine Harry Colt heathland layout, later refined by James Braid, has been catching a far wider eye and making good progress in our Top 100.



Much of this has been to do with a long-term programme to enhance the playing surfaces and take the layout back closer to its heathland routes.

And, although the course suffered unprecedented storm damage in January when nearly 800 trees were uprooted or damaged, its future continues to look very bright.

It plays over rolling and very attractive heathland, and boasts a very good mix of holes; some of which require plenty of thought while others need a little more brute force.

The stretch of consecutive holes from 11 to 14 is probably as tough a par-4 run as you’ll face anywhere, especially into the breeze. Indeed, the consensus is that you will usually need to make your score heading out here, and then fight over the back nine to protect any gains.

The course can stretch to nearly 6,900 yards if so desired and beyond that its main defences are the swathes of heather that flank, and sometimes cross, the holes, and 94 bunkers presented in a way that perfectly complements the heathland terrain.

Sherwood Forest Golf Club Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A beautiful but testing course offering great value for money. If the wind is coming from the South-West, the stretch from 11 to 18 will test the very best