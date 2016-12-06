St Andrews Links Old Course Review - Out and back past some of the most famous landmarks in the game, every hole elicits memories of past champions and championships

St Andrews Links Old Course Review

Green Fee Range: £85-£175

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,721 Yards

Visitor Times: Every Day but Sunday

Website: www.standrews.com

The experience of playing golf’s “Grand Old Lady” is like no other in our sport. Almost every legend of professional golf has competed over this historic and iconic stretch of links land, and it will always be a site of pilgrimage for lovers of the game.

Golf has been played here since the 1400s and the Old Course as we know it today is a product of evolution rather than explicit design.

Many great names in golf architecture have added their touches to the course, but it’s the naturally rolling terrain that makes this layout so uniquely memorable.

Unique is an important word when describing the Old Course. With its double greens and crossovers, challenging slopes and gaping bunkers, there’s nothing quite like it in world golf.

The first tee may seem innocuous as you’re firing to the widest fairway in golf, but just taking a second to remember the location sends trembles into even the most experienced golfing hands.

Out and back past some of the most famous landmarks in the game, every hole elicits memories of past champions and championships.

Bunkers lurking in the most unusual places, crossovers, sprawling, immaculate double greens; this is old-fashioned, unspoilt golf.

Through the back nine there’s the sense of the round building to a crescendo as the recognisable buildings of St Andrews draw closer.

The climax doesn’t disappoint – the 17th is one of the world’s great golf holes with the hotel, road and recently reshaped bunker to negotiate.

Then the last, played over the Swilken Bridge straight towards the Royal and Ancient clubhouse, provides a stirring finish.

The hairs will stand up straight on the neck of even the most cynical golfer as they walk across Granny Clark’s Wynd and through the Valley of Sin to the 18th green.

St Andrews Links Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The history and subtle challenges posed are inspiring to all golf lovers