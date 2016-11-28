St Andrews New Course Review - The sister course to the Old is held in high regard, with some hailing it a stronger test

St Andrews New Course Review

Green Fee Range: £37-£75

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,625 Yards

Visitor Times: Every Day but Saturday

Website: www.standrews.com

Designed by the legendary Tom Morris, the New Course at St Andrews was opened for play in 1895.

The St Andrews Links Trust describes it as: “The oldest ‘new’ course in the world.” It’s a traditional out-and-back links with classic, gorse-lined holes, narrow fairways, pot bunkers and undulating greens.

The front nine strikes out towards the Eden Estuary and the layout begins with a series of fairly straightforward holes.

The challenge mounts considerably at the 6th – this par 4 turns back towards St Andrews, often into the wind.

It’s 445 yards with an extremely narrow fairway and, even if you can avoid gorse on either side, you’ll still face a long second shot into a difficult green with a fiendish run-off to the left side.

The track then turns back again towards the estuary and it reaches it by the 9th tee. This treacherous par 3 plays along the water’s edge to a partially sunken green. Any ball turning to the left off the tee can be confined to the dustbin of golfing history.

The run for home delivers many superb holes and some accurate and powerful hitting will be required to keep a score intact.

As with all the layouts at St Andrews, this course is maintained in absolutely perfect condition and the playing surfaces are as good as you’ll find at any links course in the country.

St Andrews New Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The oldest ‘New’ course in the world is in excellent year round condition. There are some cracking holes as you play out to the Eden estuary and back, among them are the par-4 6th and the challenging par-3 9th