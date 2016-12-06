Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review - In our view, Sunningdale's delightful new course is the finest inland golf course in the UK and Ireland

Green Fee Range £130-£215

Medal Tee – Par 70 – 6,444 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Thursday – 08:12-10:30 & 12:40-15:00

Website: www.sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

1st fairway new fairway bunker and new broken ground features

Drainage improvements to 6th, 8th, 13th/4th holes

15th back tee re-build

If you were to invent a time machine and go back to the late 1930s when Harry Colt came back to Sunningdale with his associate John Morrison to make their final design changes, you would find pretty much what we have today; a course that is as near-perfect as it gets.

There is the most wonderful feeling of space, peace and majesty as you play some of the prettiest holes in golf.

Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review

Perhaps slightly more forgiving off the tee than the Old, most agree it is the more challenging and indeed the better of the two.

The tough, and slightly more parkland-like opener takes you out to the first of five wonderful short holes, and from here on it’s a constantly changing feast of vintage, heathery, sandy golf.

The next par 3, the 5th, deservedly features on the cover of Creating Classics – The Golf Courses of Harry Colt, and the view at the next tee down over the fairway, up to the right and past a water hazard to the green takes your breath away.

So lovely is the course that it is hard to think of anything you would change. In a nutshell, this enduring classic is as enjoyable, testing, varied and attractive an inland course as you will find anywhere in the country. The very definition of must-play.

Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Just a breathtaking place to play with some truly memorising vistas