Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review - Willie Park Jr's Old course at Sunningdale is the choice of many when it comes to the very pinnacle of inland golf within these shores

Green Fee Range £130-£225

Medal Tee – Par 70 – 6,329 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Thursday – 08:12-10:30 & 12:40-15:00

Website: www.sunningdale-golfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

2nd tees re-build

3rd green drainage installed

4th tees re-build

4th green re-contour front portion

13th bunkers re-model

The Old Course at Sunningdale is a Willie Park Junior design that was opened for play in 1901. It’s a majestic heathland layout set amid the pines, playing past heather and broom to superb, sprawling putting surfaces that tend to be extremely fast and unerringly true.

Sunningdale is one of the country’s great playing clubs and, as such, is frequently a host to significant amateur and professional competitions.

Each spring, the famous Sunningdale Foursomes reaches its conclusion over the Old Course. The course has hosted a plethora of huge tournaments including, most recently, The 2015 Senior Open Championship.

The course starts relatively gently with a reachable par 5, but those lulled into a false sense of security will receive a jolt on the testing 2nd.

A par 4 of 466 yards, it demands a draw from the tee then a precise, long approach to a green that slopes away from front to back.

There’s great variety to be found on the Old Course with some classic short par 4s interspersed between longer holes.

The stretch around the turn is a highlight for some, from the gorgeous par-3 8th to the temptingly drivable 9th and the magnificent 10th that sweeps down and up to the fabled halfway hut.

The sausage sandwich here is another highlight of any round.

The 18th is a great closing par 4. Trouble waits on the right from the tee, then the approach must be played uphill towards the striking clubhouse and the iconic oak tree that is the club’s emblem.

Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Easy to see why this wonderful golfing experience is a favourite of many pros