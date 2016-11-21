Tandridge Golf Club Course Review - The Harry Colt layout comprises of two different nines and features far-reaching views and some of the best greens you will find

Tandridge Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £38-£75

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,509 Yards

Visitor Times: All day Monday, Wednesday and Thursday – contact club regarding other days including weekend twilights

Website: www.tandridgegolfclub.com

Significant Changes

The completion of a complete course upgrade/renovation to restore the Harry Colt design principles.

Harry Colt is considered by many as the greatest golf course architect of all time. He has a larger presence in the Golf Monthly Top 100 than anyone, and his work has an enduring influence and legacy that includes Muirfield, Royal County Down, and the course often cited as the best in the world, Pine Valley. He designed the course at Tandridge which opened for play in 1924, and around five years ago the club embarked on an ambitious scheme with Colt expert Frank Pont to restore the same principles and approach but in the context of today’s golfing world.

The upgrade is now complete, and the feedback from members and visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive with the club hosting the 2014 English Women’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

The first hole is now a par five which plays into the prevailing wind meaning that par is no pushover. This is followed by a superb, arcing, long par 4 that sweeps to the right where the drive must not cut off too much of the corner. Even if you reach the green in regulation, it is double-tiered and par is never guaranteed.

The third climbs gently to the right and the short fourth is a green oasis in a desert of sand. Five is super-tough unless the wind is helping, but six to nine offer the best chances to score well, culminating in a par 5 up to the clubhouse.

The back nine is a real contrast, beginning with another long par 4 which is one of the hardest hole on the course. Eleven and twelve rise slowly to the highest point, before the closing six holes offer a thrilling rollercoaster ride back home.

Thirteen is one of the toughest par 3s you will encounter; 223 yards from the back where most golfers are happy to walk away with a four.

Colt’s original signature hole follows, played from a new back tee which towers above the fairway. This is a maximum-distance par 4 with a ditch crossing in the valley which will swallow up the mis-hit second.

The short fifteenth is now a lot tougher – and indeed less short – from the new back tee. The teasing dogleg sixteenth can ruin a card before seventeen offers up another exciting drive from a high tee before an approach that tends to play one or two clubs more than its yardage.

The relocated tee complex in the trees at the top of the hill on the closing hole has improved the finish beyond recognition. It is now a cracking hole with everything visible from the tee. Don’t go right!

Tandridge Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Scenic, testing and tons of variety. Wonderful clubhouse and a great lunch