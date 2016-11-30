The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review - This Herbert Fowler design is a layout demanding precise ball striking if one is to find the immaculately maintained putting surfaces

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

Green Fee Range: £70-£200

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,366 Yards

Visitor Times: Every weekday, after 12:30 at weekends

Website: www.theberkshire.co.uk



Significant Changes

Re-design of the 10th hole to move the green forward away from a road, and to bring the pond more into play – refurbishment of a number of the bunkers in keeping with the Herbert fowler traditions – substantial clearance of Rhododendrons and very successful heather regeneration

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

Most people agree that this is by some way the tougher of the two lovely courses at The Berkshire.

With only half the number of par 5s and just the standard four short holes, all of which come in the first 13 holes, they’re right.

It opens with an absolute gem of a long par 3 played over a swaying ocean of heather and a hidden valley.

A three here feels like a birdie for most, and there’s then a gentle par 4 from an elevated tee and a reachable par 5 which offer the chance to get ahead of the game.

It is very advisable to do this, and keep doing so throughout the first 13 because the closing quintet of varied and testing par 4s offer a real sting in the tail.

The 14th has a blind tee shot from an elevated tee, where it’s important not to leak too far right, 15 doglegs to the left, 16 plays very long over a ditch to a raised green, 17 doglegs to the right and it’s all too easy to be blocked out, and the closing hole plays longer than you imagine as the approach is up the hill. All in all, the Blue is a superb course and a perfect complement to the Red.

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Beautiful pine and heather lined course with some wonderful holes