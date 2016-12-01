The Berkshire Golf Club Red Course Review - Six par 3s, six par 4s and six par 5s make for superb variety on this fun-to-play Herbert Fowler layout

The Berkshire Golf Club Red Course Review

Green Fee Range: £70-£200

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,452 Yards

Visitor Times: Every weekday, after 12:30 at weekends

Website: www.theberkshire.co.uk



Significant Changes

Refurbishment of a number of the bunkers in keeping with the Herbert fowler traditions – substantial clearance of Rhododendrons and a very successful heather regeneration project

There are plenty who would argue that a day spent strolling the fairways of The Berkshire’s two Top 100 courses offers the greatest possible golfing fun.

They’re spot on, and the Red’s unusual and exciting make-up of six par 3s, six par 4s and six par 5s is undoubtedly a key element.

From start to finish the course offers non-stop risk/reward options and more birdie opportunities than you’re likely to get anywhere else of note.

Most unusually, only once – at the 12th – is there the same par as that at the preceding hole. This constant change, bolstered by the frequent alterations in direction and the gentle slopes, means that there is never an opportunity to feel complacent, and there’s a new and interesting challenge waiting around every corner.

The Berkshire Golf Club Blue Course Review

There are no weak holes, and among the best are the par 3s at 10 and 16, the tricky dogleg 6th, and the genuine three-shotter at 17.

The potential reward of all these birdie opportunities is balanced with the risk; there are carries over heather and deep, gathering bunkers that can turn a three-pointer into a blob in no time at all. In culinary terms, the Red offers a perfect tasting menu of varied and delicious treats.

The Berkshire Golf Club Red Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A great mixture of challenges; a thoroughly enjoyable and unique course that is maintained in excellent condition