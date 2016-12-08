Carnoustie Golf Links Championship Course Pictures - Carnoustie arguably features the most dramatic and demanding finishing stretch on the Open rota

Carrnoustie arguably presents the hardest test on the Open rota, particularly when the wind is up.

Whilst some may argue that Royal Troon‘s back nine may be the toughest stretch on the rota, nobody can argue against the fact that Carnoustie’s final three holes are the most intimidating.

It last staged golf’s oldest major championship in 2007, when Padraig Harrington won the first of his two titles by defeating Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

It was also the site of Jean Van de Velde’s famous meltdown at the 1999 Open Championship when he lowered himself into the Barry Burn on Carnoustie’s final hole.