Muirfield Pictures - The links at Muirfield is near-perfect with great variety, presenting a complete test of golf

Muirfield Pictures

Muirfield, home to the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, is one of the world’s most historic courses.

It has hosted 16 Open Championships, however it is currently off the Open rota due to its no women members policy, although there are plans for a fresh vote.

Muirfield Course Review

Phil Mickelson triumphed in 2013, with Ernie Els coming through an enthralling play-off some 11 years before that.