Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures - The links at Royal County Down is a spectacular setting combined with a real test of golf and a feast for the eyes
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Review
The only major event not to have been played at Royal County Down is the Open Championship, with the venue having hosted The Amateur Championship, The Seniors Open Championship and Walker Cup matches.
2017/18 UK&I Top 100 Courses
It is described by the ranking panel as a ‘stunning location that lives long in the memory’.
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The par-3 10th hole with the clubhouse behind
Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The 4th hole
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The 10th hole
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
Looking back down the 13th
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The 4th hole
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The par-4, 9th hole
Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The par-4 8th hole
Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The par-3 4th hole
Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
The par-4 2nd hole
Credit: David Cannon, Getty Images
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course Pictures
Royal County Down Golf Club Championship Course