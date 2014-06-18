Royal Portrush Dunluce Course

The Open Championship is set to return to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951 with the announcement that Royal Portrush's Dunluce Course will host the Open Championship, possibly as soon as 2019

The 13th hole on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

A view of the sea just behind the 5th hole at Portrush. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

The 3rd hole, a par 3 in the foreground with a view towards the Skerries Rocks just visible in the background. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

The Dunluce Course’s 12th hole, known as ‘Causeway’. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

A view of the 11th hole and the 15th hole at Royal Portrush, which is set to host the Open Championship. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

A view of the 6th hole on the Dunluce Course with the 6th hole of the Valley Course just behind. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images

