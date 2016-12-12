Royal St George's Golf Club Pictures - Only three courses have hosted The Open more than St George's, all in Scotland, and it first hosted the world's oldest major back in 1894

Royal St George’s Golf Club Pictures

Royal St George’s was the earliest English Open Championship host course when the tournament ventured south some 120 years ago.

Royal St George’s Golf Club Course Review

It fell off the rota in 1949 but returned following a series of renovations by Frank Pennick in the 1970s.

It has hosted 14 Open Championships in total. Darren Clarke won his Claret Jug in 2011 when it was last staged here.

Golf Monthly’s 2017/18 UK&I Top 100 Courses

Imagination and creativity are likely to be called on even more than good ball striking and brute force – this is a very fine links indeed.