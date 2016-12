St Andrews Links Old Course Pictures - The Home of Golf is a must-visit for any true lover of the game

St Andrews Links Old Course Pictures

St Andrews Links Old Course Review

The Old Course hosted its first Open Championship back in 1873 and has staged golf’s most prestigious championship no fewer than 28 times.

Last time it staged the Open in 2015, Zach Johnson sealed his second major in a play-off.

It will host again in 2021, for the Open’s 150th anniversary.