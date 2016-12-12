Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Pictures - In our view, this is the finest inland golf course in the whole of the UK and Ireland

Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Pictures

Harry Colt and John Morrison’s superb New course continues to eclipse its elder sibling in our rankings, and we stand by that call while understanding many might disagree.

Sunningdale Golf Club New Course Review

It is just possible that there are no finer back-to-back holes anywhere than the beautiful yet clever par-3 5th, and the vast sweeping par-5 that follows.

Sunningdale Golf Old Course Review