Trump International Golf Links Scotland Pictures - The ‘wow’ factor in at Trump International among the towering dunes never lets up right from the start to finish

If you’re looking for sheer golfing exhilaration from 1st tee to 18th green, Trump International Golf Links delivers in abundance thanks to the spectacular dunescape on which Martin Hawtree has painted this modern masterpiece.

The drama kicks in from the world go, but with so many magnificent holes, it’s hard to label any the real signature.

The par-3 3rd would be a strong candidate for many, with its green set close to the sandy shoreline.

The 10th would feature strongly, too, with its final approach played to an amphitheatre green set in dunes so tall they almost appear to close in on you.