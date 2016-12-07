Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Pictures - The recent changes at Turnberry have turned something special into a truly magical place

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Pictures

Trump Turnberry was closed for eight months between 2015 and 2016, as £200m worth of investment changed many of the course’s holes to try and incorporate the lighthouse and more of the rugged coastline.

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review

It’s played host to some of the most memorable Open Championships in history, including the Duel in the Sun – the head-to-head battle between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977.

Watson also almost produced one of golf’s greatest-ever storylines in 2009, when he lost out in a play-off to Stewart Cink, aged 59.