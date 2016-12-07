Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Pictures - The recent changes at Turnberry have turned something special into a truly magical place
Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Pictures
Trump Turnberry was closed for eight months between 2015 and 2016, as £200m worth of investment changed many of the course’s holes to try and incorporate the lighthouse and more of the rugged coastline.
Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review
It’s played host to some of the most memorable Open Championships in history, including the Duel in the Sun – the head-to-head battle between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977.
Watson also almost produced one of golf’s greatest-ever storylines in 2009, when he lost out in a play-off to Stewart Cink, aged 59.
US President-Elect Donald Trump officially opens Turnberry after an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
The new par-3 9th hole. Credit: Getty Images
Credit: David Cannon
An aerial view of the re-designed par-5 10th hole. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
The 5th hole
The 8th hole
Credit: Getty Images
The 15th hole
The 17th hole
The 18th hole
Ailsa Craig
Credit: Getty Images
The Ailsa course
Credit: Getty Images
The Ailsa course
Credit: Getty Images
The Ailsa course
The Ailsa course
Credit: Getty Images
Ailsa Craig