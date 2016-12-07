The UK & Ireland’s Top 100 Golf Courses

Tom Clarke

Golf Monthly's Top 100 is the only list produced by golfers, for golfers. See which courses have made the list, find out where your favourites are ranked, tick off those you've visited and create a wish list of ones to play in the future.

Trump Turnberry Resort Ailsa Course Review
TAGS:

The UK & Ireland’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2017/18

1            Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa) Up 3

2            Muirfield Down 1

3            Royal County Down (Championship) Down 1

4            St Andrews (Old) Down 1

5            Carnoustie (Championship) Up 1

6            Royal Birkdale Down 1

7            Royal Dornoch (Championship) Up 1

8            Trump International Golf Links, Scotland Up 6

9            Sunningdale (New) Up 1

10            Royal St George’s (pictured below) Down 3

Royal St George's

11            Royal Lytham & St Annes Down 2

12            Sunningdale (Old) Up 1

13            Royal Portrush (Dunluce) Down 2

14            Royal Liverpool Down 2

15            Ballybunion (Old) Up 1

16            Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie) Up 1

17            Kingsbarns Up 4

18            Waterville Down 3

19            The European Club Up 1

20            Royal Troon (Old) Up 9

21            Castle Stuart (pictured below) Up 2

Castle Stuart

22            Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin) Down 4

23            Royal Porthcawl Down 1

24            St George’s Hill (Red & Blue) No Move

25            Ganton Down 6

26            North Berwick Up 2

27            Portmarnock (Red & Blue) Down 2

28            Lahinch (Old) Down 2

29            Walton Heath (Old) Down 2

30            Hillside No Move

31            Burnham & Berrow (Championship) Up 2

32            Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland (pictured below) No Move

Trump International Links Ireland

33            Nairn (Championship) Up 1

34            Hankley Common Up 7

35            Old Head Up 4

36            St Enodoc (Church) No Move

37            Gleneagles (King’s) Up 3

38            Swinley Forest No Move

39            Formby Down 2

40            Notts Up 8

41            Saunton (East) Down 6

42            The Berkshire (Red) Up 1

43            Prestwick Up 3

44            Royal St David’s No Move

45            Rosapenna (Sandy Hills) No Move

46            Silloth On Solway Up 5

47            Royal West Norfolk (pictured below) No Move

Royal West Norfolk

48            Alwoodley Up 4

49            Tralee Up 4

50            Walton Heath (New) Down 1

51            West Sussex Up 4

52            Western Gailes Up 2

53            Machrihanish Down 3

54            Rye (Old) Up 4

55            County Louth Up 4

56            Royal Cinque Ports No Move

57            The Berkshire (Blue) No Move

58            Blairgowrie (Rosemount) Up 4

59            Hunstanton Up 5

60            Moortown (pictured below) No Move

Moortown

61            Saunton (West) No Move

62            Gleneagles (Queen’s) Up 1

63            Gullane (No.1) Up 5

64            Worplesdon Up 2

65            St Andrews (New) Up 2

66            Southport & Ainsdale Up 3

67            Liphook Up 3

68            Aberdovey Down 3

69            Ballyliffin (Glashedy) Up 4

70            Aldeburgh (Championship) Up 1

71            Woburn (Marquess’) (pictured below) Up 3

Woburn Golf and Country Club Marquess' course

 

72            The Island Up 3

73            Druids Glen Up 3

74            Royal North Devon Down 2

75            Trevose (Championship) Up 2

76            Cruden Bay (Championship) Up 13

77            Mount Juliet Up 5

78            West Lancashire Up 1

79            West Hill Up 6

80            Lough Erne Down 2

81            The Belfry (Brabazon) Down 1

82            Parkstone Up 9

83            The Grove Up 4

84            Sherwood Forest Up 8

85            St Andrews (Castle) (pictured below) Up 5

St Andrews Castle Course

86            Woking Up 9

87            County Sligo (Championship) Up 6

88            K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup) Down 4

89            Woburn (Duchess’) Up 5

90            Ferndown (Old)  New Entry

91            Woburn (Duke’s) Up 6

92            Portmarnock Links Up 6

93            Carne (Hackett) Up 6

94            Enniscrone (The Dunes) New Entry

95            Close House (Lee Westwood Colt) Up 5

96            Broadstone New Entry

97            Pennard New Entry

98            Ladybank Down 2

99            Tandridge New Entry

100            Murcar New Entry

 

  • SteveKills

    West Hill still in there I see.

  • Golf Predictor

    Nice to see my home club sneaking in there at 99!

  • Tony

    Hindhead is a very nice days golf, but the reason it never makes a top 100 spot in respected top100’s is because it has no technical design. It’s beautiful, it’s always in great condition, but, it is route one golf and does not ask a skilled golfer to hit a range of diverse golf shots, unlike the 3 W’s, Liphook or even Blackmoor, or for that matter any quality Colt/Mackenzie course.

  • Tony

    At last Burnham and Berrow is rated above Saunton, the first time in the UK and Ireland this has happened and I totally agree.

  • I highly recomend you Club Choice to book great trips to Irland.

  • JCB Lay

    Dukes St Andrews? Spey Valley? Hayling? Hindhead? Otherwise all very good!

  • JCB Lay

    Hindhead is a big omission from this list, Easily as good as Woking, Worplesdon, Westhill, West sussex, and Liphook. JCB Lay

  • Jim Loy

    Highly rated Gailes Links has been selected by the R&A as the only course in Scotland to host the final OPEN qualifying for 4 years