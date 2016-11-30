Tralee Golf Club Course Review - Designed by Arnold Palmer, Tralee is a spectacular course that hugs its Atlantic coastline

Tralee Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: €60-€190

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,948 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 7:30-14:.30, Wednesday (only May and September) – 7:30-10:30, Saturday – 11:00-14:00

Website: www.traleegolfclub.com



Significant Changes

A complete redesign of the 9 th hole, designed by Arnold Palmer Co

hole, designed by Arnold Palmer Co Following a 5-year plan the greens are now all fescue with a small amount of bent mix

A program of revetting all greenside bunkers is almost completed and will be finished this winter

A program to control ryegrass, especially on approaches fairways and semi-roughs is ongoing and over seeding with a fescue

Tralee Golf Club Course Review

Tralee’s rise to worldwide fame is testament to what can be achieved if you dream big. Until 1984, it played over a modest nine-holer north-west of the Kerry town; since 1984 it has played over a stunning layout above the beach at West Barrow eight miles away.

That the new course was Arnold Palmer’s first European design was the icing on the cake, though Palmer was quick to credit the Almighty with the back-nine handiwork.

He’s right, it is a truly divine stretch which will have you torn between disbelief, amazement and sheer unbridled joy.

The back nine is the more dramatic overall, although the 2nd and 3rd ensure it doesn’t have it all its own way – first an awe-inspiring 600-yarder doglegging round the cliffs, then a daunting par 3 on the very edge of the rocky shoreline.

But the homeward stretch gets in among the tallest dunes, with the 12th and 13th playing lead to an all-star cast.

The fearsome 12th demands unerring precision along its entire length, while the par 3 that follows bridges a vast, lush chasm that should encourage you to club up!

By the time you make the final turn for home on the modest par-5 finale, your game may well have run aground if the breeze gets up.

But you will have enjoyed every minute, and won’t be the first to suffer such a fate, for many a ship has gone down along this coast, including one from the Spanish Armada in 1588.

Tralee Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



A beautiful and truly memorable golf course in stunning surroundings