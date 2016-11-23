Trevose Golf Club Championship Course Review - A classic links that is constantly striving to better itself, thanks to architects Mackenzie and Ebert

Trevose Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: £40-£75

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,608 Yards

Visitor Times: At all times

Website: www.trevose-gc.co.uk



Significant Changes

The course is part way through a major overhaul/update under Mackenzie & Ebert

There are a number of Harry Colt links courses in our Top 100, and for many the combination of a classic seaside test with the design touches of a master is hard to beat.

His work at Trevose on the north Cornwall coast is a prime example of a course that offers challenge and fairness in equal measure.

Even before you get out onto the links, you’ll be in good spirits for the clubhouse and 1st tee enjoy an elevated setting, presenting you with glorious views out over the fairways and on to Constantine Bay and Trevose Head beyond.

The opening stretch is particularly strong, with good positional play required on the 1st to avoid a semi-blind approach, then a precise iron on the par-3 3rd, especially if the pin is towards the front of the pear-shaped putting surface where much of the greenside danger lies.

The 4th is then the most famous and photographed of all Trevose’s holes, a wonderful dogleg-left par 5 that takes you right down to the rocks that separate Constantine Bay from Bobby’s Bay. If the course isn’t busy, it’s well worth spending a few minutes here soaking it all in!



As the coast moves further inland, there’s a temptation to think that it tails off, but the truth is there are strong holes throughout, with a number of thought-provoking greens – especially the 7th – that are occasionally blessed with false fronts to expose how far you really carry the ball. This is a strong Colt test in a wonderful setting.

Trevose Golf Club Championship Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Trevose’s 4th green is blessed with one of UK golf’s most stunning backdrops