Trump International Golf Links Ireland Course Review - Trump International in Ireland features one of golf’s best opening holes. Designed by Greg Norman, he described it as the best piece of golfing property he had ever seen

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Course Review

Green Fee Range €50-€190

Medal Tee – Par 72 – 6,425 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, subject to members’ tee times

Website: www.trumpgolfireland.com



Significant Changes

All 18 greens have been reshaped allowing numerous pin positions – the surrounds contain the signature Hawtree hollows and swales which tie in to the natural landscape beautifully. Carefully placed mounding cradles each of the greens to give a sense of solitude. The surfaces now have a mix of fescue and bent grasses which will give a much smoother putting experience.

All tee boxes have been rebuilt and placed in a manner that suits the playability of the hole. They are rectangular in shape which provides the golfer easier alignment. Several tees have been added to increase the overall yardage of the course.

The Ballylusk and gravel pathways have been eliminated and replaced by rye grass. The routing of these new paths has been altered to provide a better flow and a much easier walk.

An important part of the work was to eliminate the crossings and blindshots where possible. The hills restricting the view on holes number 2 and 13 were carved out to open up the fairway and give the golfers an understanding of what is before them.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Course Review

The magnificent dunes at Doonbeg were originally considered as the site for a golf course more than 120 years ago, but the Scottish Black Watch Regiment chose a site a few miles up the coast at Lahinch.

Instead, it was to be another century or more until Greg Norman was offered the opportunity to build on what he described as the best piece of golfing property he had ever seen.

Norman was selected for his preference of designing and routing courses to fit the existing terrain, and despite having to heed some environmental needs, his resulting layout meant that 14 of the greens and 12 of the fairways required no changes other than to the type and conditioning of the grass.

Everything about the place is stylish, and as you look out from the hotel and lodges over the rugged sand hills, the view of the 1st hole heading off into the dunes is one of the most alluring and compelling in golf.

The course does have one or two eccentricities, such as the bunker in the middle of the green at the 12th, but far more importantly it boasts a great number of excellent and hugely enjoyable holes.

The long, sweeping, uphill 13th counterpoints perfectly with the tiny 14th, and there are sea views from almost every hole.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Top-quality course in a lovely setting along with excellent accommodation in the stylish lodge