The wealth of wonderful golf throughout the UK & Ireland is so extensive that selecting this year’s Next 100 was harder than ever.

Strength in depth is the name of the game when it comes to golf in the UK and Ireland.

These are the 100 courses that we feel challenge our Top 100 most closely…

(In alphabetical order)

Addington

Archerfield (Dirleton)

Archerfield (Fidra)

Ardglass

Ashburnham

Ashridge

Ballybunion (Cashen)

Ballyliffin (Old)

Beau Desert

Belfry (PGA National)

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Blackmoor

Blackwell

Boat of Garten

Bovey Castle

Brora

Camberley Heath

Carton House (Montgomerie)

Castlerock (Mussenden)

Castletown

Cavendish

Celtic Manor (Twenty Ten)

Chart Hills

Concra Wood

Conwy

Coombe Hill

Crail (Balcomie)

Crowborough Beacon

Delamere Forest

Donegal

Dunbar

Dundonald

Elie

Enville (Highgate)

Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)

Forest of Arden (Arden)

Fulford

Glasgow Gailes

Gleneagles (PGA Centenary)

Goodwood (Downs)

Gullane (No. 2)

Hanbury Manor

Hayling

Headfort (New)

Hindhead

Huddersfield

Ipswich (Purdis Heath)

Isle of Purbeck (Purbeck)

Killarney (Killeen)

Killeen Castle

Kilmarnock Barassie

Knole Park

Lindrick

Little Aston

Littlestone

London (International)

Luffenham Heath

Luffness New

Lundin

Machrihanish Dunes

Machynys

Manchester

Monifieth

Montrose (Medal)

Moray (Old)

Narin & Portnoo

Nefyn & District (Old)

New Zealand

North Hants

Northamptonshire County

Oxfordshire

Panmure

Piltdown

Portsalon

Portstewart (The Strand)

Prince’s (Shore/Dunes)

Pyle and Kenfig

Remedy Oak

Rockliffe Hall

Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)

Royal Dublin

Royal Wimbledon

Royal Worlington & Newmarket

Sandiway

Seacroft

Seaton Carew

Sheringham

Slaley Hall (Hunting)

Southerndown

Southerness

Spey Valley

St Andrews (Duke’s)

St Andrews (Jubilee)

St Annes Old Links

St Mellion (Nicklaus)

Stoke Park (Colt/Alison)

Tenby

Thorndon Park

Wallasey

West Surrey

Note: Due to major ongoing course works, the following courses cannot be considered for inclusion: Adare Manor, Machrie, Turnberry Kintyre. Once works are completed, these courses will be reconsidered.