The UK & Ireland’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2015/16

Tom Clarke

The UK & Ireland's Top 100 Golf Courses 2015/16 - look back at how the rankings looked in 2015

Muirfield

  1. Muirfield
  2. Royal County Down (Championship)
  3. St Andrews (Old)
  4. Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa)
  5. Royal Birkdale
  6. Carnoustie (Championship)
  7. Royal St George’s
  8. Royal Dornoch
  9. Royal Lytham & St Annes
  10. Sunningdale (New)
  11. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
  12. Royal Liverpool
  13. Sunningdale (Old)
  14. Trump International Golf Links, Scotland
  15. Waterville
  16. Ballybunion (Old)
  17. Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie)
  18. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
  19. Ganton
  20. The European Club
  21. Kingsbarns
  22. Royal Porthcawl
  23. Castle Stuart
  24. St George’s Hill (Red & Blue)
  25. Portmarnock (Red & Blue)
  26. Lahinch (Old)
  27. Walton Heath (Old)
  28. North Berwick
  29. Royal Troon (Old)
  30. Hillside
  31. Loch Lomond
  32. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland
  33. Burnham & Berrow (Championship)
  34. Nairn
  35. Saunton (East)
  36. St Enodoc (Church)
  37. Formby
  38. Swinley Forest
  39. Old Head
  40. Gleneagles (King’s)
  41. Hankley Common
  42. Wentworth (West)
  43. The Berkshire (Red)
  44. Royal St David’s
  45. Rosapenna (Sandy Hills)
  46. Prestwick
  47. Royal West Norfolk
  48. Notts
  49. Walton Heath (New)
  50. Machrihanish (Championship)
  51. Silloth on Solway
  52. Alwoodley
  53. Tralee
  54. Western Gailes
  55. West Sussex
  56. Royal Cinque Ports
  57. The Berkshire (Blue)
  58. Rye (Old)
  59. County Louth
  60. Moortown
  61. Saunton (West)
  62. Blairgowrie (Rosemount)
  63. Gleneagles (Queen’s)
  64. Hunstanton
  65. Aberdovey
  66. Worplesdon
  67. St Andrews (New)
  68. Gullane (No.1)
  69. Southport & Ainsdale
  70. Liphook
  71. Aldeburgh
  72. Royal North Devon
  73. Ballyliffin (Glashedy)
  74. Woburn (Marquess’)
  75. The Island
  76. Druids Glen
  77. Trevose (Championship)
  78. Lough Erne
  79. West Lancashire
  80. The Belfry (Brabazon)
  81. Bearwood Lakes
  82. Mount Juliet
  83. The Renaissance Club
  84. K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup)
  85. West Hill
  86. Wentworth (East)
  87. The Grove
  88. The Wisley (Church & Mill)
  89. Cruden Bay
  90. St Andrews (Castle)
  91. Parkstone
  92. Sherwood Forest
  93. County Sligo (Championship)
  94. Woburn (Duchess’)
  95. Woking
  96. Ladybank
  97. Woburn (Duke’s)
  98. Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
  99. Carne
  100. Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)