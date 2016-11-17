The UK & Ireland's Top 100 Golf Courses 2015/16 - look back at how the rankings looked in 2015
The UK & Ireland’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2015/16
- Muirfield
- Royal County Down (Championship)
- St Andrews (Old)
- Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa)
- Royal Birkdale
- Carnoustie (Championship)
- Royal St George’s
- Royal Dornoch
- Royal Lytham & St Annes
- Sunningdale (New)
- Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
- Royal Liverpool
- Sunningdale (Old)
- Trump International Golf Links, Scotland
- Waterville
- Ballybunion (Old)
- Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie)
- Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
- Ganton
- The European Club
- Kingsbarns
- Royal Porthcawl
- Castle Stuart
- St George’s Hill (Red & Blue)
- Portmarnock (Red & Blue)
- Lahinch (Old)
- Walton Heath (Old)
- North Berwick
- Royal Troon (Old)
- Hillside
- Loch Lomond
- Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland
- Burnham & Berrow (Championship)
- Nairn
- Saunton (East)
- St Enodoc (Church)
- Formby
- Swinley Forest
- Old Head
- Gleneagles (King’s)
- Hankley Common
- Wentworth (West)
- The Berkshire (Red)
- Royal St David’s
- Rosapenna (Sandy Hills)
- Prestwick
- Royal West Norfolk
- Notts
- Walton Heath (New)
- Machrihanish (Championship)
- Silloth on Solway
- Alwoodley
- Tralee
- Western Gailes
- West Sussex
- Royal Cinque Ports
- The Berkshire (Blue)
- Rye (Old)
- County Louth
- Moortown
- Saunton (West)
- Blairgowrie (Rosemount)
- Gleneagles (Queen’s)
- Hunstanton
- Aberdovey
- Worplesdon
- St Andrews (New)
- Gullane (No.1)
- Southport & Ainsdale
- Liphook
- Aldeburgh
- Royal North Devon
- Ballyliffin (Glashedy)
- Woburn (Marquess’)
- The Island
- Druids Glen
- Trevose (Championship)
- Lough Erne
- West Lancashire
- The Belfry (Brabazon)
- Bearwood Lakes
- Mount Juliet
- The Renaissance Club
- K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup)
- West Hill
- Wentworth (East)
- The Grove
- The Wisley (Church & Mill)
- Cruden Bay
- St Andrews (Castle)
- Parkstone
- Sherwood Forest
- County Sligo (Championship)
- Woburn (Duchess’)
- Woking
- Ladybank
- Woburn (Duke’s)
- Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
- Carne
- Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)