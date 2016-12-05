Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course Review - Venue for the 1981 Ryder Cup, the Old at Walton Heath is a testing, classic heathland course that demands the very best from your game

Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee Range: £90-£150

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,786 Yards

Visitor Times: After 9.30am midweek and after 12pm weekends

Website: www.waltonheath.com

Walton Heath is one of the privileged few clubs – eight to be precise – with more than one course in the UK and Ireland’s Top 100. It is one of the best 36-hole clubs in the country.

Host of the 1981 Ryder Cup, it’s now home to International Qualifying for the US Open and is first class in every respect, with history lining the clubhouse walls.

Both courses are kept in tip-top order throughout the year and from the purple tees are dauntingly long, with huge carries across the abundant and menacing heather.

Strategic bunkering along the fairways and eating into the greens places a premium on straight hitting. The greens, which are usually fast and always true, have subtle breaks.

Walton Heath Golf Club New Course Review

The Old is very links-like with fine, crisp turf, and true, hard, fast-rolling greens. There is often the need to bump and run rather than pitch, and as well as the need for length, there is a premium on playing strategically.

Following the long par-3 opener, you cross the road and play the excellent 2nd, down into the valley and up the other side.

Thereafter you encounter hole after hole of beautifully framed heathland golf. Depending on the wind, three par 5s in the closing six holes can offer the chance to recover your score. A new green at the closing hole has eased drainage problems and restored its final challenge.

Walton Heath Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A difficult but fair course delivering a stern examination of every element of the ones golf game