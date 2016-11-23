West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review - One of England's ten oldest clubs, West Lancs can more than hold its own when the wind is up

West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £50-£95

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,772 Yards

Visitor Times: 09:38 onwards

Website: www.westlancashiregolf.co.uk



Significant Changes

The club has made a huge change to how much ‘managed’ rough they have on the course, making it much more playable. Record amounts have been invested by the club on the course.

West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review

Founded in 1873, The West Lancashire Golf Club is one of the 10 oldest clubs in England. On the coast just north of Liverpool, it’s a 20-minute drive down from the golfing hub of Southport.

West Lancs delivers an uncompromising but fair test of seaside golf. The holes roll naturally across the terrain, with views of the Mersey Estuary and across to the mountains of Wales.

Humps and hollows, raised greens, coastal dunes and of course, a railway line, West Lancs epitomises British seaside golf.

Many holes here are exposed to the wind and, with thick rough through the summer months, it’s all too easy for a good score to disappear on the gusts.

There‘s a fine stretch of holes from 12 to 14. The 12th is an excellent par 3 of 175 yards, no frills just two bunkers waiting short and thick rough on either side.

The 13th is played from an elevated tee, around the dunes to a green designed to accept a low-running approach, then the 14th is a superb par 4 where you must trust your swing on the blind tee shot before firing a long iron into the raised green. It’s probably the hardest hole on what is really quite a hard course.

West Lancashire Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A real golfer’s golf course, which usually demands your ‘A’ game. It’s uncompromising in some eyes yet not without beauty, thanks to holes like the par-3 12th and the 13th’s elevated tee