West Sussex Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £80-£105

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,328 Yards

Visitor Times: Any day except Friday (members only) after 9:30

Website: www.westsussexgolf.co.uk

Significant Changes

Large projects of heather re-generation especially to the right of the 11th hole plus re- positioning of the fairway bunkers on the 11th

From the moment you turn off the A283 just outside Pulborough, you sense you might be on to something special, and by the time you’re pulling up outside the delightful clubhouse, that hunch has been well and truly confirmed.

The course is the 1931 handiwork of Guy Campbell and Cecil Hutchison, but you wouldn’t be in the slightest bit surprised to be told it was half a century older than that.

This is heathland golf at its prettiest and best, on a layout where design intricacies form the bulk of the challenge rather than length.

That said, don’t let the par of 68 and modest length of 6,351 yards lull you into a false sense of security, for there is but one par 5 – the opening hole – and several lengthy par 4s, especially on the back nine.

Your main adversaries are the swathes of heather and natural-looking bunkers that adorn many fairways and greens, while changes in elevation also play a role, most significantly on the 226-yard par-3 6th, which plays down over a pond to a green flanked by sand and a heather bank.

You may not be surprised to learn that it was originally a short par 4 played from a now-abandoned tee!

The short 15th, again over a pond, is perhaps the prettiest hole, leading you into a final run that can make or break your score – the 16th on account of its severely sloping green, the long 17th because its right-hand fairway bunkers seem imbued with magnetic properties, and the 18th because it is simply a suitably strong closing hole.

West Sussex Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



Extremely attractive course set over exceptional turf