Woburn Golf Club Marquess' Course Review - The youngest of Woburn's courses has become a firm favourite and was loved by the pros at last year's British Masters

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review

Green Fee Range: £105-£169

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,744 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays

Website: www.woburngolf.co.uk



Significant Changes

New tournament (blue) tees have been built on the 5th and 15th

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review

The youngest of Woburn’s three courses has earned a big reputation in 14 short years. It is a big golf course too, wending its way through 200 acres of glorious countryside on the Buckinghamshire/Bedfordshire borders, via fairways flanked by the odd rare specimen or two.

The course hosted the British Masters immediately after opening, and has since gone on to become an Open Final Qualifying venue.

A joint collaboration among Peter Alliss, Clive Clark, Ross McMurray of European Golf Design and the much-missed Alex Hay, the Marquess’ serves up a relatively gentle opener before clicking spectacularly into gear on the 2nd and 3rd, both of which dogleg to the left and are designed to stoutly repel any overly aggressive play.

Big greens, exquisitely crafted holes and stirring approaches are the hallmark of the Marquess’, and nowhere are these elements combined more dramatically than on the par-5 7th, where a split fairway skirts a copse of pines.

The right-hand strip is harder to find, but more likely to yield a home-in-two birdie. The 9th is another of those glorious approaches, playing down over a shallow ravine to a green that stares back invitingly.

The 12th, with its strategically placed water, serves up the risk-reward par 4 every great course should have, before a run for home to rival any played on the European Tour.

There will always be disagreement as to which is the finest of Woburn’s courses, but for the overall quality and beauty of the test, the Marquess’ takes the honours for us.

Woburn Golf Club Marquess’ Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The most majestic and, at times, dramatic of Woburn’s three wonderful courses